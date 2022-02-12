“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
Nick and Tim purchased additional land surrounding the bunker, planting it with native trees, shrubs, and hedges for shelter and privacy.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
Set below Highway 101 and the Amtrak train line, the cedar-shingled duplex perches on piers anchored to the seawall.
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.
Construction wrapped in summer 2024, and Lawler's parents send him regular texts about how much they love their new home. "Our goal with our clients is always to get invited back, and with my parents, that's thankfully the case,