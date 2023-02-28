Pink hexagonal tiles line the walls and floor in the bathroom, which has a large glass shower.
A pink-hued skylight and reading nook animate the in-situ concrete stair wall.
The blush pink shelves were sourced from Blu Dot.
Dusty pink–painted wall storage at entryway
Home to architect Michael Artemenko, co-director of FIGR Architecture Studio—along with his wife Emma and their young daughter—this renovated heritage home in the Melbourne suburb of Cremorne uses a portal-like corridor painted a vibrant pink to connect the original period home to a new wing.
The fridge, oven and wine storage tuck away behind a swing + slide door
In the kitchen, a Bosch oven and Electrolux fridge join stools by Taller Capitán. A Belly pendant by Nordlux hangs overhead.
The fridge is tucked behind the bespoke oak cupboard.
"The unassuming ink-toned cabinetry is lined with an unexpected burst of brilliant salmon pink; a punchy gesture that balances the strength of Tom’s artworks without overshadowing them," says Lynch.
The wooden floor and pink Pandomo surfaces were selected for their scratch-proof qualities, and to give the “cats' room” a sense of warmth. The wall coating absorbs smells and helps regulate humidity levels.
As the name implies, the exterior of Best Practice's Big Mouth House resembles an open-mouthed face with its powder pink framing against the black metal facade.
A wall of sleek black cabinets defines this kitchen project.
Color was a fundamental element of the project and the pink range hood certainly makes a bold statement. The birch plywood boards that are used for the kitchen cabinetry match the flooring and reflect the firm's embrace of DIY techniques.
The highlight of Atelier Pierre Louis Gerlier's renovation is the living room wall which discretely hides storage cabinets and features four circular pale-pink, built-ins, one of which serves as a cozy reading nook.
In the kitchen area, dusty pink cabinets are topped with a terrazzo counter and backsplash with integrated shelf. Gold accents, via the canisters, flatware, and faucet, lend a little glam.
A built-in ladder provides access to the roof deck. The blue skies contrast with the light pink walls, creating a pastel composition of solid and void.
The overhanging brass lights add a warm glow to the space, which nicely complements the cool pink and blue tones seen throughout the house.
Furniture was chosen by the homeowners, with Gerlier and Satger choosing fabrics to match the home's pale pink and mint green color palette.
The master bathroom is outfitted with a Victorian ash counter with a Nood Co blush-pink vessel sink. The tiles seen here are by Artedomus.