Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
g
Collection by
Greg CULLEN
Favorites
View
5
Photos
A 25-foot custom bifold door made of corrugated plastic and twin-wall polycarbonate encloses an artist’s studio designed by Marc Frohn of FAR frohn&rojas.
A built-in bench painted a bright orange to match the front door offers warmth, convenience, and a playful vibe for the entrance.
The two structures' gabled roofs can be prominently seen from the street, alongside its all-over black siding.
The couple relied on architect Keefer Dunn for structural changes, like the bright red I-beam that runs next to original wooden ceiling coffers and nods to Mies van der Rohe’s Chicago work.
Share