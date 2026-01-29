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i
Collection by
Isabella McMillan
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4
Photos
Eva custom ordered the green door and window assemblage, a Reynaers SlimLine 38 Aluminium frame model, from a local company called Van’t Hof Aluminium.
The roof of the carport creates a sheltered open play area for the kids for when it rains, as well as more coverage when Charlotte and Adam are loading or unloading the car.
Fittingly, the brick was painted "Country Living
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