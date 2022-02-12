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Collection by Justin E

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A record player in the loft makes it a popular hangout spot for Ben and his friends.
A record player in the loft makes it a popular hangout spot for Ben and his friends.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
The kids' bedrooms feature custom bunk beds with homework stations underneath.
The kids' bedrooms feature custom bunk beds with homework stations underneath.
Apolo's bedroom is unmistakably that of a young boy, as the old-school computer font and clear debt to NASA suggest.
Apolo's bedroom is unmistakably that of a young boy, as the old-school computer font and clear debt to NASA suggest.
The hallway between the kids' bedrooms now serves as a shared desk space for building legos, doing homework, projects. It was a great way to utilize a wide hallway and make it more functional.
The hallway between the kids' bedrooms now serves as a shared desk space for building legos, doing homework, projects. It was a great way to utilize a wide hallway and make it more functional.
the kids room
the kids room
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.
Modern study lounge.
Modern study lounge.
In the cockpit of their imaginary rocket ship, the kids tinker with a dashboard of dials, levers, and knobs assembled by artist Christophe Gauspohl.
In the cockpit of their imaginary rocket ship, the kids tinker with a dashboard of dials, levers, and knobs assembled by artist Christophe Gauspohl.
The custom Lego table reflects a lot of Rael Made designs — clean, simple, modern.
The custom Lego table reflects a lot of Rael Made designs — clean, simple, modern.
The children's bedroom and play area.
The children's bedroom and play area.
The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.
The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.

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