“The fireplace extends the season,” says Ryall. “The owners probably use that porch six months out of the year.” The design team formed the fireplace’s concrete facade using rough wood boards to give it a rugged texture.
Tall indigenous wetland grasses grow fecund, right up to the border of the saltwater swimming pool.
A 100-mile drive from the Big Apple, the 15-acre property in Orient, New York, serves as a vacation retreat and refuge for a Brooklyn couple.
The master bedroom features a custom Dineson oak platform bed designed by Della Valle and fabricated by Braga Woodworks.
The pool was elevated to allow swimmers to feel immersed in the surrounding landscape.
Floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors on the lower level add to the open air feel of the great room, leading directly to the patio.