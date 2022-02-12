The upstairs loft enjoys views through the forest to the water below.
Ikea bed slats line the lofted bed.
The Queue pendant above the kitchen island is by RBW. The stairs and railing, custom designed by Isaac and Sydney, maintain an open feel.
The patio features a sectional from Neighbor, a coffee table from Zachary A., and dinnerware from Kinto.
Rebecca removed the wall in the entrance hallway to open up the living area and added storage units under the staircase.
In the dining area, an AGO Cirkus chandelier hangs over a Laurel table from Burke Decor. The black Salt chairs are from Design Within Reach, and the Stature end chair is from CB2.
The kitchen wall was also removed to enlarge the space. Pocket doors now separate it from the living area. Sleek gray cabinetry designed by Rebecca and fabricated by Gryf Construction provides a quiet counterpoint to the exuberant Italian terrazzo island and backsplash. The faucet is from Kohler.
The backyard office looks out on a beautiful cherry tree. “I feel so fortunate that while I’m working I can see this tree and beyond it the home that Becca designed for us,” says Alex.
René arranged the bathroom tiling.
"I love everything about our primary suite—the giant blackout curtains that swoosh just right when you open them to let the morning sun in through the big windows or close them to turn the world off at night,
Avid entertainers and
While Kari cooks, Mark often DJ's from a station stocked with records and custom-built speakers.
High windows in the bathroom preserves privacy.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Kris and Kev also wanted a cedar hot tub integrated into the deck.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.