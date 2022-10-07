SubscribeSign In
o
Collection by Owen Rauckman

Favorites

View 128 Photos
Efe enclosed an exterior balcony, to convert it to an indoor Zen garden.
Efe enclosed an exterior balcony, to convert it to an indoor Zen garden.
The
The
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
The kitchen is open to the living room. “I do the cooking,” says Clint, “so if I’m in the kitchen and Robyn is in the lounge, we’re still together.” The countertops are Carrara marble from Cannata. The pendant is from Arc Lighting and the appliances are from Smeg. The bar stools are from Chair Crazy.
The kitchen is open to the living room. “I do the cooking,” says Clint, “so if I’m in the kitchen and Robyn is in the lounge, we’re still together.” The countertops are Carrara marble from Cannata. The pendant is from Arc Lighting and the appliances are from Smeg. The bar stools are from Chair Crazy.
A George Nelson pendant from Design Within Reach above the dining room table is one of the artist’s most treasured possessions. “I have a couple of original midcentury pieces and the George Nelson bubble lamp is a favorite,” she says.
A George Nelson pendant from Design Within Reach above the dining room table is one of the artist’s most treasured possessions. “I have a couple of original midcentury pieces and the George Nelson bubble lamp is a favorite,” she says.
Remo and Emi started with a feeling—calm, cozy, and simple—and went from there, outfitting the space with white limewash paint, maple plywood built-ins, and green textiles and tile.
Remo and Emi started with a feeling—calm, cozy, and simple—and went from there, outfitting the space with white limewash paint, maple plywood built-ins, and green textiles and tile.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
The goal: create a living space that would be connected to the garden, with great functionality. “They wanted a house they could raise children in, to the point where their children could be teenagers and adult children,” says Dovey. “They were really thinking forward into the future.”
The goal: create a living space that would be connected to the garden, with great functionality. “They wanted a house they could raise children in, to the point where their children could be teenagers and adult children,” says Dovey. “They were really thinking forward into the future.”
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
The team created an open floor plan for the interior, where the kitchen opens to the dining and the living areas. Concrete flooring lends a soothing quality to the rooms, where there's a built-in concrete bench that also acts as a plinth for the fireplace.
The team created an open floor plan for the interior, where the kitchen opens to the dining and the living areas. Concrete flooring lends a soothing quality to the rooms, where there's a built-in concrete bench that also acts as a plinth for the fireplace.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
The retreat sits on an exposed high point giving it views of the forest, Bay of Plenty coastline, and city lights of Tauranga in the distance. "This exposure is part of what causes strong winds to buffet it,
The retreat sits on an exposed high point giving it views of the forest, Bay of Plenty coastline, and city lights of Tauranga in the distance. "This exposure is part of what causes strong winds to buffet it,
Kundig designed a transparent stair to the bedroom level that brings the garden in.
Kundig designed a transparent stair to the bedroom level that brings the garden in.
"When people build right on the beach, the solitary horizon line can become kind of boring,
"When people build right on the beach, the solitary horizon line can become kind of boring,
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,

108 more saves