The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
As if the views over Lake Porovesi in central Finland weren’t inspiration enough, this shingle-clad workspace is a world unto itself, providing its filmmaker owner with a "private place for appreciating cinema,
Over the past several years, Los Angeles has installed green patches around the city that soak up water and divert it to underground aquifers.
The kitchen wall was moved forward to host a built-in fridge and enlarge the bathroom behind it.
Solar photovoltaic panels on the cabin's shed-style roof produce hot water and electricity for the cabin, named Sol Shed in honor of its main energy source.
Apart from featuring custom finishings and modified windows, some of the interior partitions in Cherry were replaced with slatted screens to create a brighter interior.
The home is accessible year-round, although snowy winters and road closures make the trip from Seattle a bit longer during the colder months.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
A ribbon window in the primary bedroom/bath frames the urban landscape outside. “We go upstairs to do bath time and bedtime,” Honora says.
A new transom window and sliding glass doors to the back patio add plenty of sunlight to the bedroom.
“A lot of renovations today have so much white and gray, and we wanted to run away from that,” says São Paulo native Joyce Prestes. “We really wanted color.”
The homeowners lean against the back wall of the yard. A bench covered with tile by Brazilian artist Helena Leopardi runs the width of the lot, providing seating for parties with friends and family.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.