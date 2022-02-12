Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
The four containers are also the same brand, which was an important consideration as each brand has slightly different dimensions, and the highly detailed design of the hide-out necessitated precision.
Marchesa co-founder Keren Craig acquired the property 14 years ago and has since transformed and expanded it into a sprawling 4,635-square-foot residence.
The two structures' gabled roofs can be prominently seen from the street, alongside its all-over black siding.
The main living space has a couch from Room & Board and rugs from Dash and Albert, all in colors that reflect the rural parcel. The wood sculpture hanging on the wall is by Don Best.