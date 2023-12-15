The Single Family Studio ADU costs $150k. The extra $45–100k includes services like site preparation, permit fees, and utility connections. Bequall also offers to landscape the site, build a deck, and accommodate upgrades at additional cost.
Situated behind a sliding glass door just past the main entry, the bathroom is furnished with water-saving fixtures.
The units come equipped with all electric kitchen appliances, as well as a washer and dryer.
Oak finishing across the unit is paired with white overhead cabinetry, engineered stone counters, and ceramic backsplashes in the kitchen.
Aiming to minimize energy consumption during production and regular use, Bequall outfits the Single Family Studio with "sustainable materials, energy-efficient fixtures, and modern insulation."
Cabinetry finished in white oak conceals ample storage space across Bequall's Single Family Studio.
The living room comes fully furnished with a full-width sofa, a coffee table that doubles as an ottoman, a desk, a television, and an A/C unit.
A sliding glass door beside the kitchen provides additional entry into the home from a wraparound deck.