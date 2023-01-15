SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Toby Northcote-Smith

Favorites

View 32 Photos
The clay tiles in the master suite’s shower were cut and fired by hand. The natural, textured tiles vary in color, and they were fired with a high-gloss finish, giving the shower the appearance of a shimmering cave.
The clay tiles in the master suite’s shower were cut and fired by hand. The natural, textured tiles vary in color, and they were fired with a high-gloss finish, giving the shower the appearance of a shimmering cave.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
The master bath.
The master bath.
The master bathroom overlooks a private garden. The freestanding tub is by Blu Bathworks and the flooring is slate tile.
The master bathroom overlooks a private garden. The freestanding tub is by Blu Bathworks and the flooring is slate tile.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
A peek into the master bath.
A peek into the master bath.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
An Ethos bathtub contrasts woodwork by Porcelanosa in the master bathroom.
An Ethos bathtub contrasts woodwork by Porcelanosa in the master bathroom.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom

12 more saves