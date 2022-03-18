Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter.
SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Elizabeth

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
In a guest bedroom, the “Olivia” pendant from West Elm.
In a guest bedroom, the “Olivia” pendant from West Elm.