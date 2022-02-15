SubscribeSign In
w
Collection by William Willens

Favorites

View 41 Photos
Knight combined Hardie board and wood siding on the exterior of the duplex, which consists of the ADU at left and a single-family unit at right—unifying them with Benjamin Moore's Burnt Sienna. The entrance to the ADU leads through a private patio that Hannah and Rami use year-round.
Knight combined Hardie board and wood siding on the exterior of the duplex, which consists of the ADU at left and a single-family unit at right—unifying them with Benjamin Moore's Burnt Sienna. The entrance to the ADU leads through a private patio that Hannah and Rami use year-round.
Views from the atrium allow Sarah and Dylan to appreciate the garden year-round, and also serves to physically connect the two buildings that border the garden. The brick building is the former book bindery, and the concrete block building now is the rental property.
Views from the atrium allow Sarah and Dylan to appreciate the garden year-round, and also serves to physically connect the two buildings that border the garden. The brick building is the former book bindery, and the concrete block building now is the rental property.
The first floor is where the family spends most of the day. “The girls will be playing, and we’ll be working on projects and cooking,” Honora says. “It just all happens right here.”
The first floor is where the family spends most of the day. “The girls will be playing, and we’ll be working on projects and cooking,” Honora says. “It just all happens right here.”
Details like a plywood staircase and pine flooring lend the home extra warmth. A Splügen Bräu Flos pendant adds a touch of shine to the dining room.
Details like a plywood staircase and pine flooring lend the home extra warmth. A Splügen Bräu Flos pendant adds a touch of shine to the dining room.
In the living room, grasscloth wallpaper and natural wood accents complement views overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
In the living room, grasscloth wallpaper and natural wood accents complement views overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
New custom cabinetry in the kitchen grants space for packed weekends with shared family meals.
New custom cabinetry in the kitchen grants space for packed weekends with shared family meals.
The daybed is upholstered in performance fabric from Romo.
The daybed is upholstered in performance fabric from Romo.
Built-in millwork with integrated lighting add extra storage.
Built-in millwork with integrated lighting add extra storage.
Wood trim, a large wood bookshelf, and a vintage wood accent table offer warmth and texture in the upper-level bedroom.
Wood trim, a large wood bookshelf, and a vintage wood accent table offer warmth and texture in the upper-level bedroom.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
The old fireplace was falling apart, and designer didn’t want to move its location, which would have added to the budget. Instead, Blum chose a Malm with a “beautiful silhouette” to make it a focal point. Blum also found a company that makes custom frames for the Samsung Frame TV, to make it pass for a piece of artwork, and paired with a Siena 75
The old fireplace was falling apart, and designer didn’t want to move its location, which would have added to the budget. Instead, Blum chose a Malm with a “beautiful silhouette” to make it a focal point. Blum also found a company that makes custom frames for the Samsung Frame TV, to make it pass for a piece of artwork, and paired with a Siena 75
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.
Warwas offset the rear of the ADU to accommodate the power lines running behind the house, and he designed a window in the office/guest room upstairs that meets the roof in the same way that the window off the dining area/kitchen meets the ground.
Warwas offset the rear of the ADU to accommodate the power lines running behind the house, and he designed a window in the office/guest room upstairs that meets the roof in the same way that the window off the dining area/kitchen meets the ground.
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”

21 more saves