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Collection by Greg Breukelman

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This 2015 property is perched on stilts, and it comes with an ample patio and an open-plan living area wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass.
This 2015 property is perched on stilts, and it comes with an ample patio and an open-plan living area wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass.
The updated ’70s residence has a a dramatic sloped roof, a double-height living area, and a big backyard.
The updated ’70s residence has a a dramatic sloped roof, a double-height living area, and a big backyard.
The residence is set in Valley Center, 40 miles north of downtown San Diego.
The residence is set in Valley Center, 40 miles north of downtown San Diego.
The $3 million building was converted into a home in the ’80s—and it has original woodwork and stone walls, a pool, and a huge bespoke kitchen.
The $3 million building was converted into a home in the ’80s—and it has original woodwork and stone walls, a pool, and a huge bespoke kitchen.
This one-acre property includes a metal-and-glass garage and a skylit home with a soapstone fireplace and a Japanese soaking tub.
This one-acre property includes a metal-and-glass garage and a skylit home with a soapstone fireplace and a Japanese soaking tub.
The large corner lot includes a renovated 1915 residence and a brand-new backyard house made of concrete, glass, and steel.
The large corner lot includes a renovated 1915 residence and a brand-new backyard house made of concrete, glass, and steel.
Located steps from the beach in Kent, England, the recently renovated structure has a Flemish-bond brick facade, limewashed interiors, and a striking steel staircase.
Located steps from the beach in Kent, England, the recently renovated structure has a Flemish-bond brick facade, limewashed interiors, and a striking steel staircase.
Originally built in 1881, this home in Kent, England, was renovated in 2024.
Originally built in 1881, this home in Kent, England, was renovated in 2024.
The primary bathroom is equipped with radiant floor heating for cold Colorado winters.
The primary bathroom is equipped with radiant floor heating for cold Colorado winters.
In addition to ample counter space and cabinetry, the kitchen also offers outdoor access.
In addition to ample counter space and cabinetry, the kitchen also offers outdoor access.
The remodeled bathroom now offers a large shower and oversized soaking tub.
The remodeled bathroom now offers a large shower and oversized soaking tub.
The remodeled home appears to only be one level from the street, although an additional story is tucked below on the hillside site.
The remodeled home appears to only be one level from the street, although an additional story is tucked below on the hillside site.

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