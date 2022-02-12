🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
g
Collection by
Greg Breukelman
Favorites
View
270
Photos
This 2015 property is perched on stilts, and it comes with an ample patio and an open-plan living area wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass.
The updated ’70s residence has a a dramatic sloped roof, a double-height living area, and a big backyard.
The residence is set in Valley Center, 40 miles north of downtown San Diego.
The $3 million building was converted into a home in the ’80s—and it has original woodwork and stone walls, a pool, and a huge bespoke kitchen.
This one-acre property includes a metal-and-glass garage and a skylit home with a soapstone fireplace and a Japanese soaking tub.
The large corner lot includes a renovated 1915 residence and a brand-new backyard house made of concrete, glass, and steel.
Located steps from the beach in Kent, England, the recently renovated structure has a Flemish-bond brick facade, limewashed interiors, and a striking steel staircase.
Originally built in 1881, this home in Kent, England, was renovated in 2024.
The primary bathroom is equipped with radiant floor heating for cold Colorado winters.
In addition to ample counter space and cabinetry, the kitchen also offers outdoor access.
The remodeled bathroom now offers a large shower and oversized soaking tub.
The remodeled home appears to only be one level from the street, although an additional story is tucked below on the hillside site.
View More
250
more
saves
Share