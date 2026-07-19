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d
Collection by
Debbie Grow
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5
Photos
Ana Rocha Architecture designed this tall and narrow micro home for small and slender lots in cities in the Netherlands. The exterior is clad in Ayous wood.
The Perch at sunset.
The stair, hovering just above the downstairs landing, is barefoot (and paw) friendly.
The shape of the Perch fits neatly within the the city’s setback tent. The structure’s Cor-Ten steel skin plays off the wood siding of the existing bungalow.
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