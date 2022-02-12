To meet the project’s sustainability goals and minimize impact to the site, the prefab was built off-site, has an impermanent foundation, smart-home controls, and a 4.1 kW solar array.
Although Minarc's tiny homes are only available around L.A., they offer to manage everything from permitting to utility hookups as part of a turn-key service for those who can build in the area.
The daybed and storage beneath it are replaced with an expanded kitchen. While the table is much smaller, the added space was meant to allow more room for personal furniture.
Techo-Bloc’s Aquastorm pavers are designed to allow grass to grow between them, creating a unique play between the softness of grass and the functionality of concrete. They’re also anti-flood and permeable, making them as functional as they are beautiful.
Landscape designer Molly Sedlacek is a firm believer that fencing should complement the architectural style of the home, as in this home in Echo Park, Los Angeles with landscaping by Orca Living.
The glass double doors can be propped open or closed for privacy.
The kitchen showcases quartz counters, white-painted cabinetry, open shelves, and a Prestige range with a hickory-covered hood.
Blue Dot stools sit at the custom table. The sofa is from Joybird. Kitchen lighting was sourced from 143 Lighting.
White oak flooring, cabinetry, shelves, and ceiling beams add texture and warmth and reference the tree trunks of the wooded landscape.
All of the furnishings are by Uruguayan designers. The wooden console and iron-framed sofa are from Estudio Diario, the black metal chairs are from Estudio Claro, and the round dining table is from Samic.
Danny fitted the kitchen into an alcove outfitted with Ikea cabinets and Semihandmade fronts. The refrigerator is by LG. On the jute rug from Armadillo, chairs from Threshold join a table from Inside Weather.
Steps from the primary suite is a wellness room, complete with a Scandinavian–like sauna.