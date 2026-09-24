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Collection by Erica Franchino

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Floor Plan of Casa Flores Bungalow by Avi Ross Group
Floor Plan of Casa Flores Bungalow by Avi Ross Group
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.