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Delta Shelter | Olson Kundig
Delta Shelter | Olson Kundig
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.
At this home in Sun Valley, the clients wanted a modern house that would feel authentic to the high desert mountain landscape, in a style dubbed "mountain industrial." Everything that touches the earth is stone and board-formed concrete, and everything that projects out is steel and glass, down to the kitchen island, which features two levels, an integrated sink, custom cabinetry, and polished nickel hardware.
At this home in Sun Valley, the clients wanted a modern house that would feel authentic to the high desert mountain landscape, in a style dubbed "mountain industrial." Everything that touches the earth is stone and board-formed concrete, and everything that projects out is steel and glass, down to the kitchen island, which features two levels, an integrated sink, custom cabinetry, and polished nickel hardware.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
The Casa Cuatro sits above a 180-foot cliff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The locally quarried stone makes the house blend in with the landscape and acts as a thermal-mass wall, absorbing heat during the day and releasing it through the evening.
The Casa Cuatro sits above a 180-foot cliff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The locally quarried stone makes the house blend in with the landscape and acts as a thermal-mass wall, absorbing heat during the day and releasing it through the evening.
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
Bathed in light thanks to panorama windows on three sides, the bedroom loft is 11-feet deep with a four-foot-tall ceiling height.
Bathed in light thanks to panorama windows on three sides, the bedroom loft is 11-feet deep with a four-foot-tall ceiling height.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
Set on an east-west axis, the home stays cool with shading south-facing glass, minimal west-facing glass, and operable windows that allow for natural ventilation. Energy recovery ventilators also bring fresh air into the home.
Set on an east-west axis, the home stays cool with shading south-facing glass, minimal west-facing glass, and operable windows that allow for natural ventilation. Energy recovery ventilators also bring fresh air into the home.
In one kitchen, the countertops are Corian, while in the other, you’ll find stainless steel. “We changed materials for each to give them a different identity,” says Elsley.
In one kitchen, the countertops are Corian, while in the other, you’ll find stainless steel. “We changed materials for each to give them a different identity,” says Elsley.

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