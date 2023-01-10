SubscribeSign In
Behind the resin screen is the property’s centerpiece: an entry garden that Trainor recast as an outdoor living room. Sparta stacking chairs, a deep-wicker Baia sofa, and matching Baia armchairs, all by Mamagreen, are arranged around a custom concrete fire pit. Orange kangaroo paws lean in from the sides, creating a sense of privacy without sacrificing views. It’s a welcoming space that serves as a casual gathering spot when the weather cooperates.
The exterior of Neely and Kefalides’s house is punctuated with a bright red door.
The covered approach, a common element in Wright's works, is flanked by Japanese stone lanterns.
The grand entrance to Woods Cove Retreat welcomes the homeowners and guests.
The exterior sconces are original to Zaik's 1956 design. JHID rebuilt the rear deck off the living room, which connects to an aggregate patio; the two architectural elements are connected by pathways in variegated bluestone designed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
The fence in front of the house creates an L-shaped courtyard. The entrance is tucked behind the private gate.
Designed by architect Claude Oakland, this 1969 home is one of just a handful of the Gallery Eichlers—which are also known as the "Super-Eichlers." It's located in Walnut Creek’s Northgate enclave, which is the last tract of Eichler homes to be built in the East Bay. These models are coveted for their generous and well-designed floor plans—and 252 Clyde Drive is no different.
From the 33rd floor, the view of Lake Michigan is expansive. Linen curtains from The Shade Store filter sunlight. Extra lighting is provided by LED ceiling lights, a Tatou F floor lamp by Patricia Urquiola, and a Copycat table lamp by Michael Anastassiades for Flos. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Chris kept interventions to the exterior to a minimum, while celebrating the indoor/outdoor connection typical of homes of the era.
In the living room, a vintage Paul McCobb sofa, a Gio Ponti side table, and an Eames lounge echo the home’s midcentury architecture—as does the thrifted red Florence Knoll Parallel Bar sofa that lends the room a shot of color.
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
Vines spill over primary-colored, glazed-brick walls, which recall Girard’s eye-popping graphics.
The living room is furnished with an Eames lounge and ottoman and a Line credenza by Nathan Yong. The fireplace, also painted by the last owner, is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
Sunlight floods the rear of the house through large site-glazed windows. In the living area, the nine-foot ceiling has a grasscloth-covered raised inset.
The living area features a classic, black-and-white palette, including Ziggy Nesting Tables from Guest House.
The dining and kitchen area.
The home's large, sunken living room.
