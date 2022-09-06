SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sara Leveen

Favorites

View 7 Photos
Lower level terrace.
Lower level terrace.
Tasting room in a moody, deep green wall color and brass shelving.
Tasting room in a moody, deep green wall color and brass shelving.
Primary bedroom closet.
Primary bedroom closet.
Local interior design studio Mistovia gives the Katowice home a facelift, expertly mingling preexisting Silesian design elements with newer Italian pieces.
Local interior design studio Mistovia gives the Katowice home a facelift, expertly mingling preexisting Silesian design elements with newer Italian pieces.