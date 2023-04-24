SubscribeSign In
Woods & Water first bedroom
The new deck fosters multiple areas for people to gather and enjoy the backyard, from the upper-level hangout zone and grill spot, to the lower-level firepit area. Covered turf beneath the deck is a dedicated workout area.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The cut-out in the oak cabinetry denotes a sleeping nook for the couple’s cat Mitten.
The slat wall treatment is continued, with the powder-coated metal railing “creating a different language,” says Gregga. Adds Sean: The railing “has such a good feel in your hand.”
Tile selections include Bedrosian “Makoto” 2x8 tile in Shoji White and Ceramica “Graph” Tile in GP022.
The office/library acts as a transition area that “slows the separation” between the main living spaces and the primary bedroom, says Sean.
The room is painted Farrow &amp; Ball ‘Stiffkey Blue’ and outfitted with a custom desk.
The pink and blue color scheme was influenced by the couple’s Kandinsky print. “I have carried around dozens of books to the many places I've lived for a long time,” says Rachel, who now has a home for the collection here.
