The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
Members of the Ejido of San Cristóbal, the cooperative that includes Grutas Tolantongo, alternate jobs at the popular hot springs complex in Hidalgo, Mexico.
The existing office had a floor-to-ceiling wall of built-in storage.
The connected Konga cabin costs €56K, while the off-grid version is slightly more expensive at €69K. “One of the challenges was that the off-grid Konga cabin is more expensive,” says Goda.
The mahogany woodwork was painted white to brighten the interior and make the stained glass windows stand out.
End-grain Kaswell flooring, a marble-topped table, and wood-and-metal chairs help to update the open-plan dining area.
Vintage clay lanterns hang at the entry near the golden-yellow front door.
You enter the home across a spherical stone path evoking crossing a river on lily pads.
A vintage clay lantern hangs from the rectangular clerestory in the living room.
A reading alcove in the living room receives plenty of natural light.
Built-in bookshelves and a brick fireplace complement the living room’s wood-paneled walls.
“There was originally an observatory tower for gazing at the night sky,” says TKTK. “Although the dome is no longer there and the tower is now roofed, you can still climb the spiral stairs hidden behind a door from the dining room up to the viewing space.
The narrow kitchen offers plenty of storage with built-in wooden cabinets and long countertops.
large office space with a built-in desk designed by the late architect and homeowner is separated from the sleeping area by sliding wall panels.
Elivia also created the contemplative gardens that surround the residence, filled with azaleas, rhododendrons, ferns, succulents, and orchids
A balcony opens from the living room overlooking the contemplative garden, filled with rhododendrons, camelias, and ferns, and the canyon below.