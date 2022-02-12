Christina Higham, the owner and principal designer of Sun Soul Style Interiors based on the North Shore of Hawaii, says coffee bars like the one she designed above are a popular
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
A butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi for Vitra sits in front of the triangular light well that opens into the basement.
A sliding door in the couple’s bedroom is one of several in the home, allowing for easy transitions from privacy to openness. “This house is a connected house, much more so than the first one,” says Kyu Sung.
Another view of the bedroom opens into the adjoining bathroom.
This property located in Noyers, France, is currently listed for €390,000 (approximately $411,676 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
The team installed sliding fluted glass doors with wooden framing to separate the living room from the home office, which doubles as a guest bedroom.
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.