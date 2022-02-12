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Collection by Kelley Sura

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De Rosee Sa designed and built this black timber cabin on a budget of $32,872. The home’s exterior, which was stained using tractor engine oil, references the rural vernacular of its locale.
De Rosee Sa designed and built this black timber cabin on a budget of $32,872. The home’s exterior, which was stained using tractor engine oil, references the rural vernacular of its locale.
The hexagonal backyard studio that Marlin and Ryan Hanson designed and built in British Columbia, Canada, is clad with western red cedar shakes and a metal roof.
The hexagonal backyard studio that Marlin and Ryan Hanson designed and built in British Columbia, Canada, is clad with western red cedar shakes and a metal roof.
A sleeping area is tucked away underneath the rafters. Large windows brighten the space and provide views of the forested surroundings.
A sleeping area is tucked away underneath the rafters. Large windows brighten the space and provide views of the forested surroundings.
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
The Lily Pad is a 280-square-foot shipping container home located near Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio.
The Lily Pad is a 280-square-foot shipping container home located near Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio.
Clad in salvaged wood and adorned with moss, this tiny hexagonal home is #cabinlife goals.
Clad in salvaged wood and adorned with moss, this tiny hexagonal home is #cabinlife goals.