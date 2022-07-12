SubscribeSign In
The Sapling showcases a tree growing through a gazebo with a hexagonal opening on the rear deck.
The Sapling is clad with board-and-batten and features a gazebo with a hexagonal opening on the rear deck.
The kitchen in The Sycamore features white-painted cabinetry, pine ceiling beams and flooring.
A window wall connects the living area of The Sycamore to the outdoors.
The Sycamore tree house is perched on hill above a creek.
A hammock on the deck, where the wood is laid in a chevron pattern, gives the feeling of being suspended among the treetops.
A massive industrial-style door rolls up and ties the living area and the book nook to the outdoors, where a large tree punctures the wood decking.
A wood-clad book nook and pine beams and flooring lend warmth and texture in The Live Oak tree house.
