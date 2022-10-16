SubscribeSign In
"Next door, the antique barn with its uniquely curved windows has been converted into a studio/guesthouse with a full bath and can be used as a home office. It is clad in Shou Sui Ban Cypress sourced from Japan."
A safe space for the kids.
Contemporary flair exudes from the studio with thick block walls and polished concrete floors; though these materials dually harness the suns energy to heat and cool the home
The interior of the cabin is outfitted with a living space that converts to a sleeping area and an open kitchen. Birch plywood wraps the interior, lending warmth and texture.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
The charred reclaimed oak on the ceiling continues onto the exterior of a loft space overlooking the dining area. Mod 265 wall lamps by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos illuminate a vintage trestle table that belonged to Claire’s family. The original pine floor boards were stained a chocolate brown.
For the master bedroom floor, Regan bought plywood panels from Home Depot and turned the wood distressing process into a family affair. "Libby and I were in there with protective headphones just banging away," he says. "We distressed it, stained it, and sanded it down." The bed is made out of a piece of wood Regan salvaged from an abandoned bridge.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
Behind the freestanding dividing wall, a set of bunkbeds offers more sleeping area for guests. The light fixture is by Brendan Ravenhill with a custom black shade interior.
“The Makers House is so-called because of Liddicoat &amp; Goldhill’s commitment to hand-assembled materials and the highest levels of detailing,” says the listing agent. “For example, the various spaces on the upper floors are unified by a richly coloured and durable Rhodesian mahogany parquet floor reclaimed from Hove Fire Station in the 1970s.”
Pale-green tiles in the en suite bath match the curtains separating the bedroom from the study.
The wood wrapped wall took so long to install that Andrew and Christina were ready to call the whole thing off… but today, the alder panelling is one of their favorite details of the home. The reclaimed white oak flooring from Good Wood in Nashville brings even more woodsy warmth.
The wall behind the bed is covered in gold flecked hand painted wallpaper, Cosmos in Korinthian Sea, by Sarkos. The beechwood and marble nightstands are by Crate and Barrel, and the brass swing arm sconces are from Mitzi Hudson Valley.
The second bathroom is awash in blue.
The couple incorporated wood-and-glass sliding doors from ETO left over from a home they’d remodeled previously.
“After we replaced the roof beam, we were able to make these large openings and frame out the big sliding doors,” says John.
