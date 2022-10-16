Favorites
For the master bedroom floor, Regan bought plywood panels from Home Depot and turned the wood distressing process into a family affair. "Libby and I were in there with protective headphones just banging away," he says. "We distressed it, stained it, and sanded it down." The bed is made out of a piece of wood Regan salvaged from an abandoned bridge.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
“The Makers House is so-called because of Liddicoat & Goldhill’s commitment to hand-assembled materials and the highest levels of detailing,” says the listing agent. “For example, the various spaces on the upper floors are unified by a richly coloured and durable Rhodesian mahogany parquet floor reclaimed from Hove Fire Station in the 1970s.”
