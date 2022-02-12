The custom cabinetry, with a door to Mackenzie's walk-in closet, was built by Snake Craft and has an inset ceramic pendant from Modefinity.
Mackenzie wanted to ensconce the room in color to enhance the coziness, painting the walls and ceiling Benjamin Moore Wythe Blue. The sconce is the Secto 4230 wall lamp, with a Gilda Nightstand and Tierney Leather Bed, both from Lulu + Georgia.
"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,
"This was the best decision I have made for myself in a long time,
The kitchen is outfitted with IKEA and Bosch appliances and a custom sink and countertop by Durat.
A staircase ascends past inset shelves to the second floor.
"It is something that seems at home in the forest, but at the same time, it’s strikingly strange,” notes Kivi.
A section drawing shows how the nook-like living spaces on the upper levels revolve around the central atrium. The air gaps between the envelope and the interior are as wide as 13 feet in some places. In addition to insulating the house, they conceal technical systems and provide storage space.
The Meteorite floor plan
Floor plan of Wabamun Cabin by Josh Kjenner Architect
The home includes two distinct outdoor areas: an outdoor deck that includes a Segeron sectional sofa by Ikea, and a more secluded seating area around a fire pit.
While the couple were hopeful the original brick underneath the Permastone could be saved, it had been too damaged over time, so the designers set out to recreate the historic brick details.
Working with local company Bricks Incorporated, the designers faithfully recreated the home's original brick facade, including custom-made decorative shapes to match the historic condition.
The new steel-and-glass rear facade expands views and daylight for the ground floor living areas and the primary bedroom above. The sliding glass doors are by Otiima Windows.
The architects created arched doorways throughout the home's lower level in keeping with the historic character of the house. The mosaic tile at the entry has a custom "Welcome
Floor plan of Collectors’ Cottage by dSPACE Studio Architecture