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Amanda curated the interiors and made several of the furnishings and lighting herself, including the two black ceramic side table lamps framing the couch. "I was pregnant with my daughter when I was making these lamps, and now they remind me of that time because they ended up being pear-shaped and kind of look like a belly,
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow & Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
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