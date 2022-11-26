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Collection by Andreas Bonell

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Amanda curated the interiors and made several of the furnishings and lighting herself, including the two black ceramic side table lamps framing the couch. "I was pregnant with my daughter when I was making these lamps, and now they remind me of that time because they ended up being pear-shaped and kind of look like a belly,
Amanda curated the interiors and made several of the furnishings and lighting herself, including the two black ceramic side table lamps framing the couch. "I was pregnant with my daughter when I was making these lamps, and now they remind me of that time because they ended up being pear-shaped and kind of look like a belly,
Removing a wall between the kitchen and the dining room helped open up both spaces. Legge and Amanda decided to add scalloped ceilings to the dining room and kitchen in a nod to the scalloped details found elsewhere in the home.
Removing a wall between the kitchen and the dining room helped open up both spaces. Legge and Amanda decided to add scalloped ceilings to the dining room and kitchen in a nod to the scalloped details found elsewhere in the home.
The core house is clad in wood from Swedish fir trees and was designed to be tall so as not to take up precious ground space. “We wanted the house to feel like it was in the garden,” says Roja.
The core house is clad in wood from Swedish fir trees and was designed to be tall so as not to take up precious ground space. “We wanted the house to feel like it was in the garden,” says Roja.
Roth added square Nemo Tile to the walls, with Ann Sacks tile on the floor. The vanity is by Native Trails, with a Dimple Sconce by RBW on the wall above.
Roth added square Nemo Tile to the walls, with Ann Sacks tile on the floor. The vanity is by Native Trails, with a Dimple Sconce by RBW on the wall above.
The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
Tonalight Nuance tiles were used for the backsplash here. An MGS Taps faucet is mounted above a Julien undermount sink.
Tonalight Nuance tiles were used for the backsplash here. An MGS Taps faucet is mounted above a Julien undermount sink.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The home’s preserved staircase ascends alongside a double-height wall of windows to the second story.
The home’s preserved staircase ascends alongside a double-height wall of windows to the second story.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Kris and Kev also wanted a cedar hot tub integrated into the deck.
Kris and Kev also wanted a cedar hot tub integrated into the deck.
A covered porch is set under the second-floor addition, and gives the family a lot more access to the backyard. "The kids play outside, and can run inside, and we'll make up a little meal to eat and sit out on the porch,
A covered porch is set under the second-floor addition, and gives the family a lot more access to the backyard. "The kids play outside, and can run inside, and we'll make up a little meal to eat and sit out on the porch,
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.

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