The primary bath features a Kaldewei bathtub and custom shower artwork by Sara Bright.
The kitchen went from being a room Josephine would not step foot in to one of the most-used rooms of the apartment.
Thanks to a prefab in-law unit, an octogenarian modernist lives independently on a peaceful, verdant site in Northern California.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
The owner and architect chose to outfit almost every aspect of the studio in Douglas fir plywood.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.
The black-stained cedar facade pops against the home's sprawling lawn and surrounding countryside. A detached carport sporting a similar style offers additional storage.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
A 305-square foot addition on the south side of the cabin accommodates a dining area complete with sliders to the lake. The cabin is 2,665 square feet, including the new roof deck atop the addition. New, large windows afford gracious views of the lake from the living room and primary suite.
In the Dank Lounge, a film screen lowers in front of room-darkening curtains on movie nights. The deep sectional was built by Lizz and Isaac while the Blob coffee table is by Project Room, and the Scandinavian rya rug is vintage. The couple’s art collection includes works by many friends and local artists. A print by Alex Smith, along with drawings by Cammie Staros and Karl Haendel, hang in the lounge beside a painting by John Finneran and a photo by Lizz.
