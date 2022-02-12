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Collection by Beth Abrahamson

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The roof's solar system creates hot water for the portable outdoor tub on the deck of the terrace, where basket chairs from Rona provide a place to curl up and read.
The roof's solar system creates hot water for the portable outdoor tub on the deck of the terrace, where basket chairs from Rona provide a place to curl up and read.
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
Caroline found the backsplash tile at Los Azulejos in Tecate, MX, while she was on a scouting trip for work. She texted Joel a photo: “He was like, ‘I don’t know, it looks a little terrazzo-y,’” says Caroline with a laugh. “But it turned out to be subtle enough.” The team actually had to install the backsplash twice because the first time, the red grout stained the tile surface. Joel and Caroline drove back to Mexico to purchase a second batch, with which they used white grout.
Caroline found the backsplash tile at Los Azulejos in Tecate, MX, while she was on a scouting trip for work. She texted Joel a photo: “He was like, ‘I don’t know, it looks a little terrazzo-y,’” says Caroline with a laugh. “But it turned out to be subtle enough.” The team actually had to install the backsplash twice because the first time, the red grout stained the tile surface. Joel and Caroline drove back to Mexico to purchase a second batch, with which they used white grout.
Leah placed a mirror in the kitchen side splash to extend the space and reflect natural light from the front windows.
Leah placed a mirror in the kitchen side splash to extend the space and reflect natural light from the front windows.
Solk Architecture turned this tiny Brooklyn kitchen into a home cook’s dream, complete with an herb garden, a custom island, and cabinetry galore.
Solk Architecture turned this tiny Brooklyn kitchen into a home cook’s dream, complete with an herb garden, a custom island, and cabinetry galore.
Featuring a vaulted, plywood ceiling, the kids' room upstairs doubles as a playroom. "It's a place we all lounge in to build Legos and read stories,
Featuring a vaulted, plywood ceiling, the kids' room upstairs doubles as a playroom. "It's a place we all lounge in to build Legos and read stories,
Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
Throughout the interior, the couple emphasized simple materials, such as birch plywood and salvage-yard marble. A pendant by Hay is joined by dining chairs from Design Within reach.
Throughout the interior, the couple emphasized simple materials, such as birch plywood and salvage-yard marble. A pendant by Hay is joined by dining chairs from Design Within reach.
Renovated in stages over the course of a decade, a home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood proves the power of thoughtful design using humble materials.
Renovated in stages over the course of a decade, a home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood proves the power of thoughtful design using humble materials.
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
The visual simplicity and raw beauty of the space takes inspiration from a surprising source: the Wes Anderson movie Isle of Dogs. “Ravi sent me a screenshot and I just said, ‘I’m on board,’” says Emilie.
The visual simplicity and raw beauty of the space takes inspiration from a surprising source: the Wes Anderson movie Isle of Dogs. “Ravi sent me a screenshot and I just said, ‘I’m on board,’” says Emilie.
Owner Kristine likes to spend her weekend mornings in the kitchen, under the skylight.
Owner Kristine likes to spend her weekend mornings in the kitchen, under the skylight.
A cozy moment for the kids under the steps.
A cozy moment for the kids under the steps.
Thick wood slats and thinner metal slats create a collaged guardrail system.
Thick wood slats and thinner metal slats create a collaged guardrail system.

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