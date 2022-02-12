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Collection by Alison Weyher

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In the kitchen, an island on casters hides a trio of tables that can be configured in multiple ways both indoors and out.
In the kitchen, an island on casters hides a trio of tables that can be configured in multiple ways both indoors and out.
Floor plan of Upcycled House by Denegri Bessai Studio
Floor plan of Upcycled House by Denegri Bessai Studio
The new entrance was moved toward the south of the house to create a larger kitchen and bathroom and place all of the private spaces toward the south. Zander came up with the idea to place a litter box and fan within the custom cherry millwork. A T.M. Cobb front door and Zia terrazzo tile in Alexander surround it.
The new entrance was moved toward the south of the house to create a larger kitchen and bathroom and place all of the private spaces toward the south. Zander came up with the idea to place a litter box and fan within the custom cherry millwork. A T.M. Cobb front door and Zia terrazzo tile in Alexander surround it.
On the wall above the cabinet are the Fielle Sconces from Visual Comfort Co.
On the wall above the cabinet are the Fielle Sconces from Visual Comfort Co.
The garden occupies what was once a parking lot.
The garden occupies what was once a parking lot.
The Puddle Jumper vanity is from Henrybuilt.
The Puddle Jumper vanity is from Henrybuilt.
The dining room features a built-in bar with a slatted maple backsplash that nods to the house’s original paneled walls.
The dining room features a built-in bar with a slatted maple backsplash that nods to the house’s original paneled walls.
Storage keeps the 180-square-foot space tidy, and the couple were inspired to embrace a minimalist and natural aesthetic after a recent trip to Japan.
Storage keeps the 180-square-foot space tidy, and the couple were inspired to embrace a minimalist and natural aesthetic after a recent trip to Japan.
The wood-heavy interior is completely clad in plywood, giving the house a warm glow at night.
The wood-heavy interior is completely clad in plywood, giving the house a warm glow at night.
FLO is a floating, off-grid cabin located on the Halden Canal in Norway, an area with deep roots in the logging industry. The design pulls from these influences to create a cabin that is steeped in local history and intimately connected to place.
FLO is a floating, off-grid cabin located on the Halden Canal in Norway, an area with deep roots in the logging industry. The design pulls from these influences to create a cabin that is steeped in local history and intimately connected to place.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
The couple maintained the camper's white-painted aluminum exterior, marking it with the name of their design company.
The couple maintained the camper's white-painted aluminum exterior, marking it with the name of their design company.
The contractor added glass to the original doors, and restored all of the other historic detail. A new deck gives the family a place to hang out on that side of the building, while stairs down to the basement access the utilities there.
The contractor added glass to the original doors, and restored all of the other historic detail. A new deck gives the family a place to hang out on that side of the building, while stairs down to the basement access the utilities there.
“We found out soon after we visited the house that Liebhardt attended Taliesin West under Frank Lloyd Wright for two years,” explains Paul -- and it shows in the home's design.
“We found out soon after we visited the house that Liebhardt attended Taliesin West under Frank Lloyd Wright for two years,” explains Paul -- and it shows in the home's design.
BEFORE: Two bathrooms both featured awkward, cramped layouts.
BEFORE: Two bathrooms both featured awkward, cramped layouts.

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