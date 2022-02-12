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The new entrance was moved toward the south of the house to create a larger kitchen and bathroom and place all of the private spaces toward the south. Zander came up with the idea to place a litter box and fan within the custom cherry millwork. A T.M. Cobb front door and Zia terrazzo tile in Alexander surround it.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&B Italia coffee table.
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