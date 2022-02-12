Floor Plan of the Day/McBride Residence by Ryan Leidner
Windows wrap around the sides of the cabins to maximize views.
The living room extends into the great outdoors with a spruce deck.
Alex designed the entire home based on a 24-inch grid. "I was in New York and Josh [Howell, the contractor] was up here in Maine, so I tried to make it very easy; you could always tell what size everything was going to be."
Howell was creative in his space-saving techniques as well as for practical matters. The handrail for the stairs to the loft was pieced together with lengths of PVC pipe and plumbing hardware.
Casa R Floor Plan.
Elsewhere Cabin by Sean O'Neill
The warm wood construction and sleek "primitive-modern" look captures the energy of the island.
For the nature-loving traveler, The Edward Bed & Breakfast in Prince Edward County, Ontario has a glass-and-wood cabin for rent with a neighboring bathhouse. The cozy inn provides everything from breakfast to camp gear, so you can pack light.