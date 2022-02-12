Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lizzie Wortham

Favorites

View 12 Photos
Floor Plan of the Day/McBride Residence by Ryan Leidner
Floor Plan of the Day/McBride Residence by Ryan Leidner
Windows wrap around the sides of the cabins to maximize views.
Windows wrap around the sides of the cabins to maximize views.
The living room extends into the great outdoors with a spruce deck.
The living room extends into the great outdoors with a spruce deck.
Alex designed the entire home based on a 24-inch grid. "I was in New York and Josh [Howell, the contractor] was up here in Maine, so I tried to make it very easy; you could always tell what size everything was going to be."
Alex designed the entire home based on a 24-inch grid. "I was in New York and Josh [Howell, the contractor] was up here in Maine, so I tried to make it very easy; you could always tell what size everything was going to be."
Howell was creative in his space-saving techniques as well as for practical matters. The handrail for the stairs to the loft was pieced together with lengths of PVC pipe and plumbing hardware.
Howell was creative in his space-saving techniques as well as for practical matters. The handrail for the stairs to the loft was pieced together with lengths of PVC pipe and plumbing hardware.
Casa R Floor Plan.
Casa R Floor Plan.
Elsewhere Cabin by Sean O'Neill
Elsewhere Cabin by Sean O'Neill
The warm wood construction and sleek "primitive-modern" look captures the energy of the island.
The warm wood construction and sleek "primitive-modern" look captures the energy of the island.
For the nature-loving traveler, The Edward Bed & Breakfast in Prince Edward County, Ontario has a glass-and-wood cabin for rent with a neighboring bathhouse. The cozy inn provides everything from breakfast to camp gear, so you can pack light.
For the nature-loving traveler, The Edward Bed & Breakfast in Prince Edward County, Ontario has a glass-and-wood cabin for rent with a neighboring bathhouse. The cozy inn provides everything from breakfast to camp gear, so you can pack light.