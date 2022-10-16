SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by liz anderson grubb

Favorites

View 25 Photos
Exterior view of home
Exterior view of home
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Italian 5 gas burner. A chefs dream.
Italian 5 gas burner. A chefs dream.
Attic Bedroom (Queen)
Attic Bedroom (Queen)
Custom made designer dining table - seats 6-8
Custom made designer dining table - seats 6-8
Open plan Kitchen/living/dining. View from the living room. (20FT Ceilings)
Open plan Kitchen/living/dining. View from the living room. (20FT Ceilings)
The double-height ceiling makes the living room of this compact cabin feel downright grand.
The double-height ceiling makes the living room of this compact cabin feel downright grand.
“In every season, in every setting, it’s beautiful,” says Emilie.
“In every season, in every setting, it’s beautiful,” says Emilie.
The visual simplicity and raw beauty of the space takes inspiration from a surprising source: the Wes Anderson movie Isle of Dogs. “Ravi sent me a screenshot and I just said, ‘I’m on board,’” says Emilie.
The visual simplicity and raw beauty of the space takes inspiration from a surprising source: the Wes Anderson movie Isle of Dogs. “Ravi sent me a screenshot and I just said, ‘I’m on board,’” says Emilie.
The heavy guardrail on the mezzanine ties into the black kitchen cabinets below.
The heavy guardrail on the mezzanine ties into the black kitchen cabinets below.
A view of the ipe-and-steel bridge from the main house to the annex.
A view of the ipe-and-steel bridge from the main house to the annex.
The living room takes advantage of the Californian climate, opening completely to the deck adjoining two indoor/outdoor wings.
The living room takes advantage of the Californian climate, opening completely to the deck adjoining two indoor/outdoor wings.
The kitchen in 1220 E. 12th Street House features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on a serene grove of oak trees. The project was designed by Studio 804, a graduate student architecture and design program led by Dan Rockhill at the University of Kansas.
The kitchen in 1220 E. 12th Street House features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on a serene grove of oak trees. The project was designed by Studio 804, a graduate student architecture and design program led by Dan Rockhill at the University of Kansas.
Luciano Kruk devised an economical floor plan at the clients’ request. “The house was constituted as a compact block,” said the firm, with shared living spaces on the ground floor and two bedrooms—one a private master and the other a bunk room—up top.
Luciano Kruk devised an economical floor plan at the clients’ request. “The house was constituted as a compact block,” said the firm, with shared living spaces on the ground floor and two bedrooms—one a private master and the other a bunk room—up top.
Glass doors open the home to an expansive wooden deck overlooking gorgeous Alpine views.
Glass doors open the home to an expansive wooden deck overlooking gorgeous Alpine views.
A slender, black double-sided fireplace distinguishes the living room from the dining area.
A slender, black double-sided fireplace distinguishes the living room from the dining area.
Located in the hamlet of Giethmen, the prefabricated dwelling features an open-plan and minimalist interior to create a seamless connection with the landscape.
Located in the hamlet of Giethmen, the prefabricated dwelling features an open-plan and minimalist interior to create a seamless connection with the landscape.
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires. On a quiet lot populated with aged pinewood, Luciano Kruk designed a modest vacation home for three sisters and their families. The 807-square-foot, two-level home is ensconced in its forest setting. The firm employed board-formed concrete inside and out to connect the building with its environment. "Pine planks were used to set the formwork so that the partitions, as well as the slabs, would preserve the texture of the wood veins in an attempt to establish a harmonious dialogue with the bark of the local trees," said the firm.
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires. On a quiet lot populated with aged pinewood, Luciano Kruk designed a modest vacation home for three sisters and their families. The 807-square-foot, two-level home is ensconced in its forest setting. The firm employed board-formed concrete inside and out to connect the building with its environment. "Pine planks were used to set the formwork so that the partitions, as well as the slabs, would preserve the texture of the wood veins in an attempt to establish a harmonious dialogue with the bark of the local trees," said the firm.
Questions from your contractor mean that they have taken the time to review the construction documents or drawings and scope of work.
Questions from your contractor mean that they have taken the time to review the construction documents or drawings and scope of work.

5 more saves