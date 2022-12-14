Heath tiles were used in the primary bathroom, and unlacquered brass fixtures from Watermark continue the theme.
Jen was adamant about having dark wood floors, which are used throughout the home to either contrast or coordinate with the neutral palette.
A peek at the floor plans of Canterbury House by Murray Legge Architecture.
Economical white subway tiles in a classic running bond pattern in the primary bathroom give subtle visual interest to the restrained palette. The deep window creates a sense of privacy and is sill-capped with white quartz.