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Collection by Adam Lavey

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The large skylight brings an abundance of natural light into the space, creating an indoor/outdoor feeling that is "so important for Melbourne climate," says Knights. The floor is Eco Outdoor Endicott Crazy Paving and is used on the adjacent outside terrace as well. "We wanted a material that would work just as well inside as out, and create a seamless threshold. Having one continuous material makes the room feel twice the size of what it really is."
The large skylight brings an abundance of natural light into the space, creating an indoor/outdoor feeling that is "so important for Melbourne climate," says Knights. The floor is Eco Outdoor Endicott Crazy Paving and is used on the adjacent outside terrace as well. "We wanted a material that would work just as well inside as out, and create a seamless threshold. Having one continuous material makes the room feel twice the size of what it really is."
Key to the space-efficient floor plan is a strategically placed set of recessed areas, includingthe sleeping nook and writing desk.
Key to the space-efficient floor plan is a strategically placed set of recessed areas, includingthe sleeping nook and writing desk.
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
The new primary bedroom is outfitted with a bay window that features a built-in bench.
The new primary bedroom is outfitted with a bay window that features a built-in bench.
Glass walls wrap the home's western, ocean-facing side, with large glass pieces framed in the same black steel as the adjacent rammed-earth wall panels.
Glass walls wrap the home's western, ocean-facing side, with large glass pieces framed in the same black steel as the adjacent rammed-earth wall panels.
Floor plan of Hamilton House by Kazuo Umemoto, renovated by Sonya Lee
Floor plan of Hamilton House by Kazuo Umemoto, renovated by Sonya Lee
New sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection to exterior living areas.
New sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection to exterior living areas.
MASS Design Group cofounder Alan Ricks upgrades his “not structurally sound” bungalow with innovative materials and enough solar panels to produce more energy than it consumes.
MASS Design Group cofounder Alan Ricks upgrades his “not structurally sound” bungalow with innovative materials and enough solar panels to produce more energy than it consumes.
In the couple's bedroom, a Gap pendant from Woud hangs in front of a wall clad in STI Otto porcelain tile from Stone Tile.
In the couple's bedroom, a Gap pendant from Woud hangs in front of a wall clad in STI Otto porcelain tile from Stone Tile.
The alley entrance is shaded by a cantilevered volume on the second floor. Turf-block pavers reduce runoff.
The alley entrance is shaded by a cantilevered volume on the second floor. Turf-block pavers reduce runoff.
In the kitchen, a glass backsplash is one of many connections to the outdoors. The Hee barstools are by Hay and the Highline pendant light is by Rakumba Lighting Australia.
In the kitchen, a glass backsplash is one of many connections to the outdoors. The Hee barstools are by Hay and the Highline pendant light is by Rakumba Lighting Australia.
The Rosy Mound Retreat is comprised of two intersecting volumes: a wood-clad main house and a living room wing.
The Rosy Mound Retreat is comprised of two intersecting volumes: a wood-clad main house and a living room wing.
Since the photo shoot, the couple have placed a desk in the triangular window nook and use the perch as a workspace. “There’s just something about it that hugs you,” says Shelley. “I feel very focused and relaxed when I’m here.”
Since the photo shoot, the couple have placed a desk in the triangular window nook and use the perch as a workspace. “There’s just something about it that hugs you,” says Shelley. “I feel very focused and relaxed when I’m here.”
Super-matte white p-Lam upper cabinets blend with the walls to give the illusion that the space is wider than its 16 feet. Lower cabinets are a rich walnut veneer, topped with Glacier White Corian countertops. Concealed sockets from Bocci add to the sleek, minimalist effect, while a soapstone slab on the island adds a welcoming warmth. “The island is where everyone sits, for breakfast, for snacks, for working,” says Bader. “You don’t want a surface that’s polished and cold.”
Super-matte white p-Lam upper cabinets blend with the walls to give the illusion that the space is wider than its 16 feet. Lower cabinets are a rich walnut veneer, topped with Glacier White Corian countertops. Concealed sockets from Bocci add to the sleek, minimalist effect, while a soapstone slab on the island adds a welcoming warmth. “The island is where everyone sits, for breakfast, for snacks, for working,” says Bader. “You don’t want a surface that’s polished and cold.”

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