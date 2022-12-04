SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Chavez Battiste

Favorites

View 9 Photos
Stair to Roof
Stair to Roof
Staircase
Staircase
The richly textured wooden staircase lined with glazed banisters contrasts beautifully with the interior ivory walls and concrete floors.
The richly textured wooden staircase lined with glazed banisters contrasts beautifully with the interior ivory walls and concrete floors.
A Manuel Neri painted plaster sculpture sits at the base of the penthouse stairs.
A Manuel Neri painted plaster sculpture sits at the base of the penthouse stairs.