In the interior of a 1950s Portland home, architect Risa Boyer's redesign retained the original post-and-beam construction, exposed wood ceilings, and extensive glass windows but updated the confined galley kitchen and dark, narrow front hallway. The result is a renovation that respected the home's original aesthetic and made it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.