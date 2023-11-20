Dwell’s managing editor, Jack Balderrama Morley, tested out the company’s latest model, nicknamed the O-Frame, a wooden prefab designed by architecture firm oioioi.
A structure built in a Polish ROD cannot be permanent, nor can it exceed 375 square feet.
This 2,520-square-foot home in Los Angeles is a vibrant residence for a production designer and an artist.
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
Owners Jill and Toby Gebben went on their first date by the shores of Lake Michigan, and long dreamed of building their own lakeside cottage.
The house's many mature trees provide privacy from nearby neighbors, while the large canopy covers an extended outdoor deck.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
The gallery includes a built-in bookcase painted in Farrow & Ball’s Hay, which complements the white oak flooring. A sculptural light, chosen in white to match the ceiling and walls, adds visual interests.