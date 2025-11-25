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Collection by Jack Delafield

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In the living room, a bright blue rug complements a colorful limited-edition Togo chair from Ligne Roset. The sectional is from Sofacompany.
In the living room, a bright blue rug complements a colorful limited-edition Togo chair from Ligne Roset. The sectional is from Sofacompany.
Laurel wood was used for the home's flooring, its differently colored planks occurring naturally. Whitewashed pine forms the ceiling.
Laurel wood was used for the home's flooring, its differently colored planks occurring naturally. Whitewashed pine forms the ceiling.
“Even without knowing where each fabric comes from, people instinctively sense that it has been assembled by hand, piece by piece,” French designer Coralie Halbout says. “In a world of mass production, there’s something comforting about objects that celebrate craftsmanship and imperfection.”
“Even without knowing where each fabric comes from, people instinctively sense that it has been assembled by hand, piece by piece,” French designer Coralie Halbout says. “In a world of mass production, there’s something comforting about objects that celebrate craftsmanship and imperfection.”
“A patchwork curtain can become a strong statement in a room, but it can also feel very soft and natural,” says Munich designer and artist Lea Sigg. “For me, it is less about a specific interior style and more about the atmosphere you want to create.”
“A patchwork curtain can become a strong statement in a room, but it can also feel very soft and natural,” says Munich designer and artist Lea Sigg. “For me, it is less about a specific interior style and more about the atmosphere you want to create.”
Exterior view - doors open
Exterior view - doors open
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
To keep costs down, Chelsea and her husband furnished much of the ADU with pieces they already had. The sofa is by Burrow, the rug is from Target, the coffee table and wall lamp are both from her grandparents. The chair and credenza are vintage. She made the plant stand out of leftover parts from her dad’s workshop. A heat pump from Mitsubishi, plus a tightly insulated envelope, keep the ADU warm in the colder months.
To keep costs down, Chelsea and her husband furnished much of the ADU with pieces they already had. The sofa is by Burrow, the rug is from Target, the coffee table and wall lamp are both from her grandparents. The chair and credenza are vintage. She made the plant stand out of leftover parts from her dad’s workshop. A heat pump from Mitsubishi, plus a tightly insulated envelope, keep the ADU warm in the colder months.
The ADU is located on a half-acre lot behind a 100-year-old duplex, which Chelsea bought and moved into in 2016. While the house had character, it felt cramped because of its small rooms and Chelsea craved a more open, airy space. To that end, she created as much connection between the ADU’s interior and the neighborhood. Windows and doors by Andersen and skylights by Velux keep the ADU bathed in natural light. “In summertime, it feels like you’re outside because you've got the sunlight from the skylights and the breeze coming through the windows,” Chelsea says.
The ADU is located on a half-acre lot behind a 100-year-old duplex, which Chelsea bought and moved into in 2016. While the house had character, it felt cramped because of its small rooms and Chelsea craved a more open, airy space. To that end, she created as much connection between the ADU’s interior and the neighborhood. Windows and doors by Andersen and skylights by Velux keep the ADU bathed in natural light. “In summertime, it feels like you’re outside because you've got the sunlight from the skylights and the breeze coming through the windows,” Chelsea says.
Thrifting high-ticket items like the Nood Co. bathtub kept costs down; a Lucy Hersey painting echoes its earthy finish. The terrazzo flooring shifts to Raster tiles from Earp Bros Raster around the bathtub. The Fun Guy pendant lamp is from Frangere Studio, and the walnut mirror is by TCC Homes.
Thrifting high-ticket items like the Nood Co. bathtub kept costs down; a Lucy Hersey painting echoes its earthy finish. The terrazzo flooring shifts to Raster tiles from Earp Bros Raster around the bathtub. The Fun Guy pendant lamp is from Frangere Studio, and the walnut mirror is by TCC Homes.
The apartment now revolves around a central green core, which integrates the kitchen, built-ins for storage, and a wardrobe. A backsplash and counter in engineered stone contrasts the core’s lacquered MDF.
The apartment now revolves around a central green core, which integrates the kitchen, built-ins for storage, and a wardrobe. A backsplash and counter in engineered stone contrasts the core’s lacquered MDF.
Another view of the main living area shows the connection between the ground and second floors, which are daylit by the same slim skylight above them. The steel coffee table and minimal sofa were custom made. The leather chairs were flea market finds.
Another view of the main living area shows the connection between the ground and second floors, which are daylit by the same slim skylight above them. The steel coffee table and minimal sofa were custom made. The leather chairs were flea market finds.

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