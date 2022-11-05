Once the multilevel home was officially moved, Harn and her partner, Sasha Witte, began the restoration.
Originally built by William Kesling in 1936, the updated Estes Residence is back on the market.
The second pavilion provides ample space to lounge around a large wall-mounted TV and surround speakers. Two built-in under-counter refrigerators and a second ice maker make grabbing a cold drink a breeze.
One side pavilion holds an outdoor kitchen and BBQ with Viking appliances, two built-in refrigerators, two under-counter wine refrigerators, an ice maker, and under cabinet lighting.
Bathrooms fuse the theme throughout the home with both stone and wood. Find round standalone rounded soaking tubs and double vanities.
The pool is accented with bazaar tiling with an an in-ground jacuzzi alongside.
The master bathroom fuses the theme throughout the home with both stone and wood. In the center is an oval stand alone soaking tub anchoring the space.
The games room offers an array of options for some healthy competition as well as a full bar.
The great room expands to a second lounge area with media space.
An eat-in kitchen offers both a small dining area as well as counter seating.
Custom cabinets and hood are topped with granite.
Arched windows in the great room frame lush lookouts.
The entry is marked by a grand foyer and entrance hallway illuminated by crystal chandeliers in coffered ceilings.
In the second bathroom, the large blue soaking tub complements the mosaic tile work spanning the floor and countertop.
Each of the bathrooms evoke a Mediterranean-inspired design, complete with colorful tiles.
Set on the opposite side of the main dining area, the kitchen overlooks the lush backyard.