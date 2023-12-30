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Collection by Kinon Martin

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The exterior walls of the Bercy house are constructed with Thermasteel, panels made from galvanized steel and a unique resin that provide structural framing, insulation, and vapor barrier with an R-29 rating twice the required amount. “We have so much glass that we have to offset it by having very efficient ceiling and wall systems,” says Bercy. “We wanted movable glass walls instead of tiny little sliding glass doors that pop off their tracks all the time,” says Bercy. So he and Chen tracked down the double-glazed, insulated, six-by-nine-foot doors rom a company called Fleetwood. “They’re a little more expensive, but when you slide the heavy doors open, you’re making a profound gesture to leave the house and step outside,” says Bercy. The word “doorknob” isn’t used much around the house for the simple reason that there aren’t any. “We didn’t want to clutter the house up with traditional hardware,” says Bercy. Instead, they used pulls found in boats that lie flush when not in use so that the doors become hinged extensions of the walls—the idea being that the door disappears and the core appears continuous.
The exterior walls of the Bercy house are constructed with Thermasteel, panels made from galvanized steel and a unique resin that provide structural framing, insulation, and vapor barrier with an R-29 rating twice the required amount. “We have so much glass that we have to offset it by having very efficient ceiling and wall systems,” says Bercy. “We wanted movable glass walls instead of tiny little sliding glass doors that pop off their tracks all the time,” says Bercy. So he and Chen tracked down the double-glazed, insulated, six-by-nine-foot doors rom a company called Fleetwood. “They’re a little more expensive, but when you slide the heavy doors open, you’re making a profound gesture to leave the house and step outside,” says Bercy. The word “doorknob” isn’t used much around the house for the simple reason that there aren’t any. “We didn’t want to clutter the house up with traditional hardware,” says Bercy. Instead, they used pulls found in boats that lie flush when not in use so that the doors become hinged extensions of the walls—the idea being that the door disappears and the core appears continuous.
The bathtub is encased in white Caesarstone.
The bathtub is encased in white Caesarstone.
A floor-to-ceiling brick inlay fireplace anchors the living space and provides visual contrast to the tongue-and-groove ceiling.
A floor-to-ceiling brick inlay fireplace anchors the living space and provides visual contrast to the tongue-and-groove ceiling.
The dreamy primary bathroom also features windows that look out onto an enclosed courtyard, flooding the space with natural light.
The dreamy primary bathroom also features windows that look out onto an enclosed courtyard, flooding the space with natural light.
Bathtub
Bathtub
Special care was taken to make the L House appear to float above the ground.
Special care was taken to make the L House appear to float above the ground.
In her dream bathroom, Cyndi describes that a huge soaking tub would be a must. “For me, a bubble bath is one of the best ways to close out my day with mindfulness,” she says. In addition, she would have a “really nice organizational unit by the tub and utilize it as a masking station,” while mixing “lush greenery with airy colors and surfaces” for a “simple yet stylish” aesthetic.
In her dream bathroom, Cyndi describes that a huge soaking tub would be a must. “For me, a bubble bath is one of the best ways to close out my day with mindfulness,” she says. In addition, she would have a “really nice organizational unit by the tub and utilize it as a masking station,” while mixing “lush greenery with airy colors and surfaces” for a “simple yet stylish” aesthetic.
A central bathroom features a tiled bathtub under a skylight. The walls are covered in a glossy white tile, and the floors with a geometric blue and white matte tile.
A central bathroom features a tiled bathtub under a skylight. The walls are covered in a glossy white tile, and the floors with a geometric blue and white matte tile.
Even better—a big bathtub with views of the surrounding rooftops.
Even better—a big bathtub with views of the surrounding rooftops.
Taking inspiration from train cabins, the guest bed lifts to reveal a bathtub. Garlick made the mechanism using sailboat hardware. The velvet curtain is by Restoration Hardware and the tile is from Stone Tile.
Taking inspiration from train cabins, the guest bed lifts to reveal a bathtub. Garlick made the mechanism using sailboat hardware. The velvet curtain is by Restoration Hardware and the tile is from Stone Tile.
Benjamin Moore Galapagos Turquoise was selected to balance the black-and-white statement atrium.
Benjamin Moore Galapagos Turquoise was selected to balance the black-and-white statement atrium.
Vroom removed the home's original cramped entryway closet to make way for a slatted wood wall and bench with storage just beyond.
Vroom removed the home's original cramped entryway closet to make way for a slatted wood wall and bench with storage just beyond.
Architect Eric Schiller built storage units underneath the stairs in the kitchen and had them painted Geranium by Benjamin Moore.
Architect Eric Schiller built storage units underneath the stairs in the kitchen and had them painted Geranium by Benjamin Moore.
The kitchen opens up to the entrance hall on one side of the cabinetry and through to the playroom on the other side.
The kitchen opens up to the entrance hall on one side of the cabinetry and through to the playroom on the other side.
The interior is mostly painted white with vibrant pops of color adding a distinctive Bauhaus touch. In the kitchen, this is expressed through the mustard yellow cabinetry. "I really love Bauhaus and Mid-Century tones,
The interior is mostly painted white with vibrant pops of color adding a distinctive Bauhaus touch. In the kitchen, this is expressed through the mustard yellow cabinetry. "I really love Bauhaus and Mid-Century tones,
In the office, existing track lighting illuminates cabinetry covered in Lemon Bar by Miller Paint.
In the office, existing track lighting illuminates cabinetry covered in Lemon Bar by Miller Paint.

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