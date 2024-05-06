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The house is designed with a "back-to-front" plan that prioritizes views while respecting village street presence.
The house is designed with a "back-to-front" plan that prioritizes views while respecting village street presence.
Floor plan of Košická by Architéka
Floor plan of Košická by Architéka
Floor Plan of Mantiqueira Refuge by AMFB Arquitetura e Interiores
Floor Plan of Mantiqueira Refuge by AMFB Arquitetura e Interiores