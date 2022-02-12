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The 1950 Mosby House in Missoula, Montana, is one of two homes in the state designed by legendary architect Richard Neutra.
The 1950 Mosby House in Missoula, Montana, is one of two homes in the state designed by legendary architect Richard Neutra.
An exterior shot of the Wabamun Lake Cabin by Josh Kjenner Architect, which Elaine and Mike's family enjoy with their two small children and, when possible, visiting family and friends.
An exterior shot of the Wabamun Lake Cabin by Josh Kjenner Architect, which Elaine and Mike's family enjoy with their two small children and, when possible, visiting family and friends.
The ground floor is where the clients spend most of their time. The main living space opens up to the waterfront via sliding glass doors, and the floors are burnished concrete to complement the board-formed walls.
The ground floor is where the clients spend most of their time. The main living space opens up to the waterfront via sliding glass doors, and the floors are burnished concrete to complement the board-formed walls.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
Studio Isaza turned a veranda into a bedroom and designed a playful yet practical kitchen for the couple behind Misty Creek Agroforestry.
Studio Isaza turned a veranda into a bedroom and designed a playful yet practical kitchen for the couple behind Misty Creek Agroforestry.
A Wellington, New Zealand, couple loved their neighborhood of Berhampore, but found that with two young sons, they were running out of space. They called on Parsonson Architects to devise a solution, which came in the form of a 183-square-foot studio in the backyard of their two-bedroom Victorian cottage.
A Wellington, New Zealand, couple loved their neighborhood of Berhampore, but found that with two young sons, they were running out of space. They called on Parsonson Architects to devise a solution, which came in the form of a 183-square-foot studio in the backyard of their two-bedroom Victorian cottage.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
One of Amber’s favorite features in in the house is the splash of color in the kitchen backsplash, via a tile called 'Unfading' green slate from Vermont Structural Slate Company.
One of Amber’s favorite features in in the house is the splash of color in the kitchen backsplash, via a tile called 'Unfading' green slate from Vermont Structural Slate Company.
"We love that our multipurpose space can act as a venue for productivity and collaboration in The Loft, while The House invites rest, relaxation, and connection as guests unplug at a quiet retreat in the woods," says Tarah. "The cherry on top is that we can do this from our own backyard, with our kids playing a special role in maintaining the property and hosting guests alongside us."
"We love that our multipurpose space can act as a venue for productivity and collaboration in The Loft, while The House invites rest, relaxation, and connection as guests unplug at a quiet retreat in the woods," says Tarah. "The cherry on top is that we can do this from our own backyard, with our kids playing a special role in maintaining the property and hosting guests alongside us."
There are plenty of opportunities for guests to engage with the surrounding landscape, from cosy fire pits to hammocks strung between trees.
There are plenty of opportunities for guests to engage with the surrounding landscape, from cosy fire pits to hammocks strung between trees.
Studio Officina delivered a perfectly tailored renovation to the founders of androgynous fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
Studio Officina delivered a perfectly tailored renovation to the founders of androgynous fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
Kalon founder and creative director Michaele Simmering has worked from her in-home studio since she launched her business.
Kalon founder and creative director Michaele Simmering has worked from her in-home studio since she launched her business.
Heath co-owner and creative director Cathy Bailey's home office is steps away from her kitchen, which means she can easily take breaks in the day for meal prep or baking.
Heath co-owner and creative director Cathy Bailey's home office is steps away from her kitchen, which means she can easily take breaks in the day for meal prep or baking.
The house retained its same basic form in front, part of a lush West Seattle neighborhood.
The house retained its same basic form in front, part of a lush West Seattle neighborhood.
The Lofthouse is built one of the many hills separating it from the couple’s main residence. "Excavation was a challenge, as we wanted to maintain as much of the existing landscape as possible, but needed to clear out trees for the foundation," says Tarah.
The Lofthouse is built one of the many hills separating it from the couple’s main residence. "Excavation was a challenge, as we wanted to maintain as much of the existing landscape as possible, but needed to clear out trees for the foundation," says Tarah.

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