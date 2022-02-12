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A club from the Fiji islands is mounted on the wall of the fireplace that divides the living and dining rooms. The dining room—furnished with two Cab chairs by Mario Bellini for Cassina, a pair of Cowhorn chairs by Hans J. Wegner for Johannes Hansen, the Barcelona Table by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll, and a Y61 stool by Alvar Aalto for Artek—has no windows, but lightwells on either side of the chimney provide brightness. Another design by Wegner, the Chair, peeks out from the dining room.
They don't have air conditioning but stay comfortable in the summer thanks to passive design strategies like cross-ventilation, a heat-releasing mezzanine window, and cooling winds from the nearby river. Solar panels provide about 75% of their energy needs, and they charge their electric car during the day while remaining connected to the grid.
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