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Collection by Jocelyn Corkin

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A club from the Fiji islands is mounted on the wall of the fireplace that divides the living and dining rooms. The dining room—furnished with two Cab chairs by Mario Bellini for Cassina, a pair of Cowhorn chairs by Hans J. Wegner for Johannes Hansen, the Barcelona Table by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll, and a Y61 stool by Alvar Aalto for Artek—has no windows, but lightwells on either side of the chimney provide brightness. Another design by Wegner, the Chair, peeks out from the dining room.
A club from the Fiji islands is mounted on the wall of the fireplace that divides the living and dining rooms. The dining room—furnished with two Cab chairs by Mario Bellini for Cassina, a pair of Cowhorn chairs by Hans J. Wegner for Johannes Hansen, the Barcelona Table by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll, and a Y61 stool by Alvar Aalto for Artek—has no windows, but lightwells on either side of the chimney provide brightness. Another design by Wegner, the Chair, peeks out from the dining room.
The main entry, located off the front courtyard is more practical than grand. The door opens onto a PK15 chair by Poul Kjaerholm and built-in coat cabinets that direct movement to either side of the hall and into the living area.
The main entry, located off the front courtyard is more practical than grand. The door opens onto a PK15 chair by Poul Kjaerholm and built-in coat cabinets that direct movement to either side of the hall and into the living area.
Trails lead around a pond on the south side of the home.
Trails lead around a pond on the south side of the home.
"They wanted a home where they could follow the weather, experiencing and doing activities on the property throughout the seasons—during the wet cold seasons, on the inside, and during the warm, dry seasons, out of doors,
"They wanted a home where they could follow the weather, experiencing and doing activities on the property throughout the seasons—during the wet cold seasons, on the inside, and during the warm, dry seasons, out of doors,
The west patio, enclosed by a concrete retaining wall, is designed for outdoor living and overlooks the surrounding forest.
The west patio, enclosed by a concrete retaining wall, is designed for outdoor living and overlooks the surrounding forest.
In the living room, the wood slats were fabricated on-site by the homeowner.
In the living room, the wood slats were fabricated on-site by the homeowner.
The primary bathroom is future-proofed for future grab bars and rails and has a non-slip, curbless shower.
The primary bathroom is future-proofed for future grab bars and rails and has a non-slip, curbless shower.
The home's interiors are linked with the landscaping, yet are a spot to showcase personality as well. In the kitchen, navy cabinetry pairs with terrazzo countertops.
The home's interiors are linked with the landscaping, yet are a spot to showcase personality as well. In the kitchen, navy cabinetry pairs with terrazzo countertops.
When it rains, water spilling off the roofs creates reflecting pools.
When it rains, water spilling off the roofs creates reflecting pools.
When it rains, the water is captured from the rooftops, stored in tanks, and expressed as reflecting pools in the courtyard.
When it rains, the water is captured from the rooftops, stored in tanks, and expressed as reflecting pools in the courtyard.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">They don't have air conditioning but stay comfortable in the summer thanks to passive design strategies like cross-ventilation, a heat-releasing mezzanine window, and cooling winds from the nearby river. Solar panels provide about 75% of their energy needs, and they charge their electric car during the day while remaining connected to the grid.</span>
They don't have air conditioning but stay comfortable in the summer thanks to passive design strategies like cross-ventilation, a heat-releasing mezzanine window, and cooling winds from the nearby river. Solar panels provide about 75% of their energy needs, and they charge their electric car during the day while remaining connected to the grid.
Their open-concept living/dining room is framed by views of the forest.
Their open-concept living/dining room is framed by views of the forest.
Their cozy mezzanine nook is used for naps, yoga, or meditation.
Their cozy mezzanine nook is used for naps, yoga, or meditation.

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