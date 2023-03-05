The other structures in Snow, both of which Bob overhauled, are a small cabin with a kitchenette, sitting area, and sleeping loft and the “clubhouse,” an old farmhouse with a 1980s extension.
The cabin was the first structure he built and exhibits some of the features seen elsewhere, like the tin roof, clerestory windows, and use of pressure-treated lumber.
Highly-durable furniture was chosen for the upper deck's sitting area, which routinely hosts sunset parties.
A cement wall feature in the primary bedroom contrasts the green trees that the bed faces.
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
On the entrance deck, a hand-crafted wooden couple welcomes visitors. The U-shaped deck surrounds the entire lower level.
To maximize function, the living room's Brazilian-made sectional can be transformed into two separate beds for guests.
A large cement fireplace can be used in the winter months, and it's surrounded by walls of windows and sliding doors that can be opened in the summer. "We adapted our work and finishes during construction according to the possibilities presented by local labor,
The wide deck looks out on to a valley, where a wide table can host the owners' large family.
We proposed large openings that can open wide to connect the interior and exterior,
A U-shaped kitchen sits behind the living area, closest to the deck.
"On the wall behind the stove there is a panel of tiles from Oficina Brennand, to bring in Brazilian character to this space,
the office has a desk that can be folded down and a couch that can extend into a bed, for occasional guests.
The bathroom features the same dark-wood palette as the rest of the home.
Floor Plan of Mantiqueira Refuge by AMFB Arquitetura e Interiores