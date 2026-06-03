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Collection by Brian Paul

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Portrait of David Barsoum and Niky Sampedro in their store Carefully Picked in Chicago, Illinois IL, with light wood floor and white podiums holding curving blue and red chairs, a light wood chair with green cushion, and a set of nesting coffee tables.
Portrait of David Barsoum and Niky Sampedro in their store Carefully Picked in Chicago, Illinois IL, with light wood floor and white podiums holding curving blue and red chairs, a light wood chair with green cushion, and a set of nesting coffee tables.
Purchased from its original owner, the 1957 dwelling was reinvigorated, and turned into a space the family can call home for many years to come. “It’s been amazing to see new families buy in our neighborhood, and restore the homes back to their midcentury glory,” says Leah.
Purchased from its original owner, the 1957 dwelling was reinvigorated, and turned into a space the family can call home for many years to come. “It’s been amazing to see new families buy in our neighborhood, and restore the homes back to their midcentury glory,” says Leah.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Designed as two structures connected by a vertebrae-like bridge, Gehry described the composition as "Almost touching. It is like a Japanese sculpture, when you have two stones almost touching.”
Designed as two structures connected by a vertebrae-like bridge, Gehry described the composition as "Almost touching. It is like a Japanese sculpture, when you have two stones almost touching.”
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
The structure is made of double-brick walls with insulation between each layer, which regulates indoor temperatures while still providing strong protection from the elements.
The structure is made of double-brick walls with insulation between each layer, which regulates indoor temperatures while still providing strong protection from the elements.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.