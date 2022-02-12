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Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
The old fireplace was falling apart, and designer didn’t want to move its location, which would have added to the budget. Instead, Blum chose a Malm with a “beautiful silhouette” to make it a focal point. Blum also found a company that makes custom frames for the Samsung Frame TV, to make it pass for a piece of artwork, and paired with a Siena 75
The kitchen was expanded in the remodel, and outfitted in Ikea cabinets with Semihandmade fronts painted sage green and CB2 half moon pulls. The counters are Corian Snow Flurry, and the new patio door is aluminum clad wood from Jeld Wen. A panel ready Fisher Paykel refrigerator is to the right of the stove.
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