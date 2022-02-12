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Collection by Nicky Morris

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The couch is the Roche Bobois Mah Jong Z set in front of a wall of whitewashed birch ply shelving and cabinets that extends into the kitchen. For Curtiss, the "shelves are a unifying feature
The couch is the Roche Bobois Mah Jong Z set in front of a wall of whitewashed birch ply shelving and cabinets that extends into the kitchen. For Curtiss, the "shelves are a unifying feature
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
The new kitchen is more colorful, with a long, thin island that's ergonomically better suited to preparing meels and bringing seating closer to the cooking.
The new kitchen is more colorful, with a long, thin island that's ergonomically better suited to preparing meels and bringing seating closer to the cooking.
The renovation added a new foyer in the place of its front porch, and expanded the attic-like upstairs into a full second floor.
The renovation added a new foyer in the place of its front porch, and expanded the attic-like upstairs into a full second floor.
Bayne chose the "Little Diamond
Bayne chose the "Little Diamond
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
The entry hall culminates in integrated shelving with arches that echo the archways of the walls.
The entry hall culminates in integrated shelving with arches that echo the archways of the walls.
Kwame and Tamara worked with architect Aniket Shahane of Office of Architecture for a gut remodel of all three floors. The staircase was rebuilt to include an integrated railing, a skylight added for more natural light, and the existing wall niche kept.
Kwame and Tamara worked with architect Aniket Shahane of Office of Architecture for a gut remodel of all three floors. The staircase was rebuilt to include an integrated railing, a skylight added for more natural light, and the existing wall niche kept.
Another shot of the kitchen, where a flea market painting has been covered by the repeating floral motif of the walls.
Another shot of the kitchen, where a flea market painting has been covered by the repeating floral motif of the walls.
At this summer house in a Danish forest, the cabin's T-shaped plan branches between existing trees.
At this summer house in a Danish forest, the cabin's T-shaped plan branches between existing trees.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
The old fireplace was falling apart, and designer didn’t want to move its location, which would have added to the budget. Instead, Blum chose a Malm with a “beautiful silhouette” to make it a focal point. Blum also found a company that makes custom frames for the Samsung Frame TV, to make it pass for a piece of artwork, and paired with a Siena 75
The old fireplace was falling apart, and designer didn’t want to move its location, which would have added to the budget. Instead, Blum chose a Malm with a “beautiful silhouette” to make it a focal point. Blum also found a company that makes custom frames for the Samsung Frame TV, to make it pass for a piece of artwork, and paired with a Siena 75
In the newly expanded bathroom, large panel tiles, custom cabinetry and a polished cement sink by Mallorcan company Huguet – a favorite of Aretio’s – exude a joyful contemporary Mediterranean feel.
In the newly expanded bathroom, large panel tiles, custom cabinetry and a polished cement sink by Mallorcan company Huguet – a favorite of Aretio’s – exude a joyful contemporary Mediterranean feel.
The kitchen was expanded in the remodel, and outfitted in Ikea cabinets with Semihandmade fronts painted sage green and CB2 half moon pulls. The counters are Corian Snow Flurry, and the new patio door is aluminum clad wood from Jeld Wen. A panel ready Fisher Paykel refrigerator is to the right of the stove.
The kitchen was expanded in the remodel, and outfitted in Ikea cabinets with Semihandmade fronts painted sage green and CB2 half moon pulls. The counters are Corian Snow Flurry, and the new patio door is aluminum clad wood from Jeld Wen. A panel ready Fisher Paykel refrigerator is to the right of the stove.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">HUTCH Design used organic materials and earthy tones to transform this former concrete pig shed outside of London. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Internally we placed an emphasis on crafted, organic materials with earthy tones borrowed from nature—including clay-plastered walls and ceilings, end grain flooring and English elm joinery—and styled with pieces from artisans and makers,
HUTCH Design used organic materials and earthy tones to transform this former concrete pig shed outside of London.

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