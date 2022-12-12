The kitchen counters are a glazed lava stone that is incredibly durable and antimicrobial from Pyrolab. "The glazes can be so saturated, and making it dark gray felt really clean and bright in this room," Flam says. "We used a simple tile as the backsplash, a hand-made zinc island, and unearthed beautiful, cobalt blue tile around the fireplace," she says. The rest of the fireplace is finished with green-and-blue Moroccan tile and pendants from an old Czech factory.