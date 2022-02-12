The cherry casework is used throughout as a unifying design element.
The custom headboard features built-in storage, with curved lines reminiscent of Shaker design. The bed linens are from Cultiver, the quilt is vintage, and the throw pillows are from Elitis, available from Assembly Line.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
In total, the home offers three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the guest bathrooms are finished in the brightly colored tile.
The shower features timber-look tiles supplied by Earp Bros, with a cast concrete bench that mirrors the materiality of the living spaces in the home.
Oak and concrete surfaces mingle in the kitchen, where views of the landscape are framed through a window and the sliding glass door that opens onto the cedar-clad patio.
Modern kitchen includes triple-bay sink, gas range, and hidden storage.
Lambert & Fils lights are suspended over the island.