Saltwater Farm is located just outside the small town of Friday Harbor, which has a population of less than 2,500. “San Juan Island has a beautiful valley populated with farms, and it’s supported by a tourism- and agriculture-driven economy,” says designer Taylor Bode. “It was seen by Andrew and Merriss as the perfect place to bring their farm vision to life.”
Both the main house and the cabins were designed to bring the outside in, celebrating a connection with the surrounding forest. The expansive deck on the main house almost doubles the usable square footage, blurring the barrier between the interior and exterior.
ENTRY
Photo courtesy of Rehkamp Larson Architects provided by Marvin Windows and Doors
- North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
Givone considers his pizza-cooking technique in front of the custom built wood-fired oven.
"The hope has been to combine archaic and modern elements in a way that would enhance the beauty of each by virtue of its contrast with the other." — Tom Givone
Because of its remote location, the newly-built six-bedroom lodge uses propane to cook and heat the building and its tankless water heater.
