Triple-pane NanaWall windows keep things cozy, even through the coldest months.
The NanaWall glass walls offer maximum transparency and stacks neatly out of the way when open.
Clever engineering allows the NanaWall systems to fold easily out of the way and offer an unobstructed transition to the outdoor living areas.
The couple loves to entertain, and the oversized kitchen island is the perfect place to prep. The countertop is quartz; the backsplash, hot-rolled steel. Barstools are from Pottery Barn. Lighting was sourced from West Elm.
NanaWall folding glass walls are engineered to perform in harsh climates, including the snowy winters of the Methow Valley.
The home is oriented to the south to take advantage of the light.